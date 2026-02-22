Power-Packed Sunday: Political Movements Across India

This Sunday's lineup of national news is brimming with major political events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat', while political briefings continue across the Northern and National Capital Region.

In the north, Uttar Pradesh will witness the launch of the NaMo Bharat corridor by the Prime Minister, alongside important inaugurations by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and appearances by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Further developments include public meetings by key figures like Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda in Haryana.

Down south, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be engaged in Andhra Pradesh, with election developments heating up in Tamil Nadu. The East sees Assam's cultural museum project launch and airport inaugurations, while the West hosts influential gatherings featuring Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of crucial legislative sessions.

