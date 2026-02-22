Left Menu

Power-Packed Sunday: Political Movements Across India

This Sunday's national news schedule is packed with significant political events across India. Key highlights include Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', developments in the Aam Aadmi Party, inaugurations by CM Yogi Adityanath, and various public meetings by prominent political leaders across states like Haryana, Rajasthan, and Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 09:52 IST
This Sunday's lineup of national news is brimming with major political events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation with his 'Mann Ki Baat', while political briefings continue across the Northern and National Capital Region.

In the north, Uttar Pradesh will witness the launch of the NaMo Bharat corridor by the Prime Minister, alongside important inaugurations by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and appearances by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Further developments include public meetings by key figures like Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda in Haryana.

Down south, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be engaged in Andhra Pradesh, with election developments heating up in Tamil Nadu. The East sees Assam's cultural museum project launch and airport inaugurations, while the West hosts influential gatherings featuring Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of crucial legislative sessions.

