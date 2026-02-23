South Korea-U.S. Trade Relations: Balancing Interests Amid Tariff Challenges
South Korea plans to continue its consultations with the U.S. to ensure a balance of interests from a prior tariff agreement. The industry minister highlighted this in a recent meeting, though did not detail specific actions regarding 15% tariffs previously imposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-02-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 05:19 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea is determined to continue its dialogue with the United States, aiming to sustain a 'balance of interests' agreed upon in a past tariff arrangement, according to the country's industry minister.
In discussions with the business community, the minister emphasized the importance of this balance but stopped short of detailing any proposed actions.
These remarks come after broad import tariffs set by former U.S. President Donald Trump were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, leaving South Korea's future moves unclear.