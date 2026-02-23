Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei to Open AI-Enabled Charter School in 2026

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will open a new charter school in Tāmaki Makaurau in Term 3, 2026, marking a significant expansion of iwi-led, innovation-driven education under the Government’s revived charter school programme.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour today confirmed that Te Kura o Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki will join a growing network of new-generation charter schools designed to combine community leadership, technological innovation, and strict accountability for results.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs,” Mr Seymour said.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates the innovation enabled by the charter school model.”

Iwi-Led Education with Real-World Partnerships

Te Kura o Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki will be grounded in Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei values and tikanga, integrating cultural identity with future-focused learning.

Students will participate in real-world education through iwi-led and city-based partnerships. Planned collaborations include Māori-owned businesses, universities and tertiary providers, as well as international school exchange programmes — creating pathways from classroom to career.

The model reflects a growing emphasis on experiential learning and stronger transitions between secondary education and employment or higher study.

AI and Digital Innovation in the Classroom

The new school will embed digital technologies at its core, incorporating artificial intelligence and emerging technologies into teaching and learning.

Mr Seymour said digitally enabled learning will allow more personalised education while preparing students for a rapidly evolving workforce.

“Learning will be digitally enabled, utilising AI and emerging technologies. It will also strengthen cultural ties through kapa haka and Ngāti Whātua tikanga.”

The integration of AI tools in classroom settings aligns with global trends in adaptive learning platforms, data-informed teaching, and skills development for high-tech industries.

Part of a National Charter School Expansion

Te Kura o Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki brings the total number of confirmed charter schools set to open in 2026 to 20. The Government has signalled further announcements before the end of the year, including the first state and state-integrated schools expected to convert to charter status.

Charter schools operate with the same per-student funding as state schools but are granted greater operational flexibility. In exchange, they are subject to performance-based contracts and stricter accountability measures tied to student achievement outcomes.

Mr Seymour described the framework as a formula for measurable success.

“The charter school equation is: the same funding as state schools, plus greater flexibility plus stricter accountability for results, equals student success.”

Rigorous Selection Process

The Charter School Agency and Authorisation Board considered 52 applications in the latest round, underscoring strong demand from communities seeking alternative education models.

“I want to thank the Charter School Agency and Authorisation Board for the work they have done getting charters open,” Mr Seymour said.

“They tell me this round the choices were very difficult.”

A Signal of Policy Direction

The announcement reinforces the Government’s broader education reform agenda, which prioritises parental choice, local leadership, and outcome-based accountability.

“This is just the beginning,” Mr Seymour said.

“I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.”

With iwi leadership, AI integration, and international partnerships at its core, Te Kura o Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki is positioned as a flagship example of how charter schools may reshape New Zealand’s education landscape in the years ahead.