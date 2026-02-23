Stimulant Scandal: Arrest at Thane Police Recruitment Drive

In a startling incident at the police recruitment drive in Maharashtra's Thane district, a 23-year-old applicant was detained for attempting to use a performance-enhancing drug before a field test. The arrest was made during the ongoing physical assessments at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan in Mira-Bhayander.

The suspect, identified as Sahil Shankar Ajveke from Baramati in Pune district, was apprehended by a vigilant plainclothes drug squad as he allegedly tried to inject a stimulant. Around 2,500 candidates had gathered for the test at the early hour of 5 am. The MBVV police confirmed that Ajveke was swiftly placed into custody and underwent a medical evaluation at a government hospital.

A case has been registered at the Bhayander Police Station, citing relevant charges under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ensuring strict compliance, the recruitment venue is monitored by a specialist team of 20 officers and is equipped with CCTV and handheld cameras to maintain transparency throughout the process.

