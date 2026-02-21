Left Menu

MBVV Police Recruitment: A Step Towards Diversity and Transparency

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar police are recruiting 921 personnel, including drivers, from nearly 58,000 applicants. Recruitment tests, starting February 20, are being held at Bhayander West, with 12,712 women and five transgender applicants. Transparent processes are emphasized with video monitoring and a grievance cell in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police have initiated a recruitment drive to fill 921 vacancies, consisting of 81 driver positions, a senior police official reported on Saturday.

A substantial 57,990 applications were submitted, with 39,202 vying for police constable roles and 18,788 aiming for driver spots. Impressively, the applicant pool includes 12,712 women and five transgender individuals. Physical measurements and field assessments commenced on February 20 at Bhayander West's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Maidan.

To maintain transparency, the recruitment process is closely monitored with 69 cameras, results are communicated to candidates immediately, and a grievance redressal cell addresses concerns without delay. A drug-testing team ensures no candidates use performance enhancers. A robust team of 551 manages the daily candidate turnout of 2,500, according to Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

