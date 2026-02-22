Judicial Officers Redeployed for SIR Exercise in West Bengal
Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul established a committee to facilitate shifting urgent court matters due to judicial officers' involvement in the Special Intensive Revision exercise of electoral rolls. The Supreme Court directed this amid controversy, requiring all West Bengal judicial officers to cancel leaves till March 9.
The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Sujoy Paul, has initiated significant changes to address ongoing controversies related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal. This action follows the Supreme Court's directive issued on February 20, mandating that both serving and retired district judges assist the state's poll panel.
A notification from the high court administration announced the formulation of a committee, led by several key justices and registrars. This committee is tasked with overseeing interim measures, ensuring that urgent legal matters are redirected to alternative courts during this critical period.
To comply with the Supreme Court's mandate, Chief Justice Paul has canceled the leaves of all judicial officers in West Bengal until March 9. Additionally, district-based committees have been created to ensure a smooth alignment with the court's orders, involving top officials from various state departments.
