Left Menu

Judicial Oversight on SIR Exercise Initiated in West Bengal

A key meeting at Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, was held to ready judicial supervision for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as per Supreme Court directives. This step follows concerns over the state government's collaboration issues with the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:03 IST
Judicial Oversight on SIR Exercise Initiated in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Calcutta High Court became the center of action on Saturday afternoon as a significant meeting took place to discuss the Supreme Court-mandated judicial oversight for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

President over by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, the meeting aims to align with the top court's directives after concerns about lack of cooperation from the state government in providing adequate officers for the task.

The collaboration between various stakeholders, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and CEO Manoj Agarwal, strives to smooth the complexities and ensure the SIR process is conducted under the scrutiny of judicial expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Against Deportation

Caught in Limbo: The Heartbreaking Story of a Christian Adoptee's Fight Agai...

 United States
2
BJYM Stages Protest Against Congress in Himachal Pradesh

BJYM Stages Protest Against Congress in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
India and Brazil Unite for MSME Green Finance Revolution

India and Brazil Unite for MSME Green Finance Revolution

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Intensify in Lebanon

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026