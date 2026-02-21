Judicial Oversight on SIR Exercise Initiated in West Bengal
A key meeting at Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, was held to ready judicial supervision for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as per Supreme Court directives. This step follows concerns over the state government's collaboration issues with the Election Commission.
- Country:
- India
Calcutta High Court became the center of action on Saturday afternoon as a significant meeting took place to discuss the Supreme Court-mandated judicial oversight for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
President over by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, the meeting aims to align with the top court's directives after concerns about lack of cooperation from the state government in providing adequate officers for the task.
The collaboration between various stakeholders, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty and CEO Manoj Agarwal, strives to smooth the complexities and ensure the SIR process is conducted under the scrutiny of judicial expertise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
