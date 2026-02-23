In a significant political move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for a controversial proposal to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the British line of succession. This comes in the wake of a police investigation linking him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Following a UK official's announcement of potential legislation, Albanese communicated his position in a letter to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The measure, if approved, would prevent Mountbatten-Windsor, currently eighth in line, from ascending to the throne.

King Charles, the reigning monarch over multiple Commonwealth nations including Australia, underscores the gravity of these allegations. Any changes to succession laws require unanimous approval across all realms. Meanwhile, British law enforcement is intensifying its investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor's alleged misconduct during his tenure as a trade envoy.

