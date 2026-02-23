Controversy in Telangana: Infant's Death Sparks Caste Discrimination Allegations

In Telangana, the death of a two-month-old infant has ignited serious allegations of caste discrimination, drawing attention from both political and social circles. The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes on Monday requested detailed reports from local officials about the circumstances surrounding the incident, which occurred during a temple visit in Nagarkurnool district.

The commission's chairman, G Niranjan, demanded reports from Endowments Department Commissioner S Harish and district Collector Badavath Santhosh within three days. The infant's death at Kummera village has been linked to alleged assaults and caste abuse against her BC community family, resulting in political leaders urging for a transparent investigation.

Responding to the severity of the incident, BJP OBC Morcha's state unit president G Anand Goud criticized the police's handling of the case and called for accountability. Meanwhile, a BJP delegation plans a visit, and BRS leaders have demanded a thorough probe from police authorities. The unfolding situation has led to four arrests so far, as conflicting reports and counter-complaints add complexity to the ongoing investigations.