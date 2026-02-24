Ukraine moves date for resumption of Druzhba oil deliveries to Feb 25, Slovakia says

Slovakia's ​oil pipeline ​system operator Transpetrol ‌was informed ​by Ukraine that a resumption of ‌oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline has been moved to February ‌25, the country's economy ministry ‌said on Monday, adding no reasons were provided. The Druzhba pipeline outage has ⁠been ​the ⁠centre of a dispute between the neighbours ⁠since shipments of Russian oil ​to Slovakia and Hungary were cut ⁠off last month when Ukraine ⁠says ​a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in western ⁠Ukraine.

Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine is ⁠to ⁠blame for the prolonged outage.

