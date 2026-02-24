Ukraine moves date for resumption of Druzhba oil deliveries to Feb 25, Slovakia says
Slovakia's oil pipeline system operator Transpetrol was informed by Ukraine that a resumption of oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline has been moved to February 25, the country's economy ministry said on Monday, adding no reasons were provided. The Druzhba pipeline outage has been the centre of a dispute between the neighbours since shipments of Russian oil to Slovakia and Hungary were cut off last month when Ukraine says a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in western Ukraine.
Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine is to blame for the prolonged outage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-Hungary blocks Russia sanctions, EU cash for Kyiv on eve of Ukraine war anniversary
Slovakia to stop emergency power supplies to Ukraine over oil spat, PM says
ANALYSIS-Power drought tips Ukraine's economy into worst crisis since war's first year
Ukraine's Naftogaz secures first U.S. LNG delivery via Germany
UPDATE 1-Slovakia to stop emergency power supplies to Ukraine over oil dispute, PM says