Left Menu

Ukraine moves date for resumption of Druzhba oil deliveries to Feb 25, Slovakia says

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 01:36 IST
Ukraine moves date for resumption of Druzhba oil deliveries to Feb 25, Slovakia says

Slovakia's ​oil pipeline ​system operator Transpetrol ‌was informed ​by Ukraine that a resumption of ‌oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline has been moved to February ‌25, the country's economy ministry ‌said on Monday, adding no reasons were provided. The Druzhba pipeline outage has ⁠been ​the ⁠centre of a dispute between the neighbours ⁠since shipments of Russian oil ​to Slovakia and Hungary were cut ⁠off last month when Ukraine ⁠says ​a Russian drone strike hit pipeline equipment in western ⁠Ukraine.

Slovakia and Hungary say Ukraine is ⁠to ⁠blame for the prolonged outage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, police chief says

UPDATE 1-Explosion in Mykolaiv injures seven Ukrainian police officers, poli...

 Global
3
US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower amid AI displacement fears and revived tariff angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower amid AI displacement fears and revi...

 Global
4
RPT-ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinbaum

RPT-ANALYSIS-Unprecedented military raid is risky gamble for Mexico's Sheinb...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026