Two bodies found hanging from tree in Jharkhand’s Gumla
The bodies were recovered from a place near Akara Gabri village under the Kamdara Police Station limits, an officer said. The bodies have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem examinations at Gumla Sadar Hospital, said Mukesh Kumar, officer in charge of Kamdara PS.
- Country:
- India
The bodies of two persons, including a girl, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, police said. The bodies were recovered from a place near Akara Gabri village under the Kamdara Police Station limits, an officer said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said. ''The bodies have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem examinations at Gumla Sadar Hospital,'' said Mukesh Kumar, officer in charge of Kamdara PS. According to villagers, the two deceased were allegedly in a love affair for some time, the OC added. An unnatural death case has been registered, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Gumla Sadar Hospital
- Akara Gabri
- Mukesh Kumar
- Kamdara PS
ALSO READ
Jharkhand civic polls: Voting peaceful barring stray violence, 62 pc turnout recorded in 48 ULBs
Justice Sought as Jharkhand Lynching Arrests Made
Two Arrested in Jharkhand History-Sheeter's Daylight Murder in Dehradun
Jharkhand Braces for Rains and Warmer Weather
High Stakes in Jharkhand: A Voter's Day at the Polls