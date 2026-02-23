Left Menu

Two bodies found hanging from tree in Jharkhand’s Gumla

The bodies were recovered from a place near Akara Gabri village under the Kamdara Police Station limits, an officer said. The bodies have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem examinations at Gumla Sadar Hospital, said Mukesh Kumar, officer in charge of Kamdara PS.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:37 IST
Two bodies found hanging from tree in Jharkhand's Gumla
The bodies of two persons, including a girl, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, police said. The bodies were recovered from a place near Akara Gabri village under the Kamdara Police Station limits, an officer said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said. ''The bodies have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem examinations at Gumla Sadar Hospital,'' said Mukesh Kumar, officer in charge of Kamdara PS. According to villagers, the two deceased were allegedly in a love affair for some time, the OC added. An unnatural death case has been registered, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, he said.

