Two bodies found hanging from tree in Jharkhand’s Gumla

The bodies of two persons, including a girl, were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Monday, police said. The bodies were recovered from a place near Akara Gabri village under the Kamdara Police Station limits, an officer said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, he said. ''The bodies have been handed over to their families after the post-mortem examinations at Gumla Sadar Hospital,'' said Mukesh Kumar, officer in charge of Kamdara PS. According to villagers, the two deceased were allegedly in a love affair for some time, the OC added. An unnatural death case has been registered, and the police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, he said.

