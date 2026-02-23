DWS Fast-Tracks uMshwathi Water Scheme to Reach 28,000 Homes

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to safe, potable water in rural and previously underserved communities, following an oversight visit to the uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme in KwaZulu-Natal.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, accompanied by Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo, inspected progress on 20 February in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, joined by Public Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala, iLembe District Mayor Thobani Shandu, uMshwathi Mayor Mandla Zondi, uMngeni-uThukela Water Chairperson Advocate Vusi Khuzwayo, and traditional leaders.

Five-Phase Project Restores Water to Rural Communities

The uMshwathi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, launched in 2013, is being implemented in five phases:

Phases 1–3: Completed and already supplying water to multiple communities within uMshwathi Local Municipality.

Phase 4: Nearing completion, delivering 5 million litres per day (ML/day) via a new pipeline and providing 1.5 million litres of reservoir capacity at Montobelo Hospital, serving the Dalibho area where taps are now operational.

Phase 5: Recently commissioned 11-kilometre bulk pipeline supplying Bhamshela, Ngcongangconga and Chibini villages, with water now flowing directly to households.

The scheme sources water from a 50-megalitre Claridge storage reservoir, supplied from Midmar Dam through the DV Harris Water Treatment Works.

Upon full completion, the scheme will extend additional bulk potable water supply to Ndwedwe and Maphumulo Local Municipalities, expanding its regional impact.

28,000 Households Targeted

Once finalised, the project is expected to benefit approximately 28,000 households, significantly expanding current coverage. At present, around 15,000 households are receiving water through the scheme.

Minister Majodina acknowledged delays since the project’s inception, attributing setbacks to stakeholder engagements and business forum interventions. However, she emphasised that the department is accelerating implementation to close service gaps.

“People in rural areas are citizens who deserve quality service delivery. They have the right to access water, and the scheme will help develop livelihoods and restore dignity in the uMgungundlovu District,” she said.

“Water access equates to freedom, and we are committed to delivering that to unserved communities.”

Infrastructure Driving Healthcare and Livelihoods

A major milestone includes the installation of an elevated reservoir at Montobelo Hospital, ensuring a stable water supply for healthcare services — a critical intervention in a previously underserved area.

uMshwathi Mayor Mandla Zondi welcomed the progress, noting that key facilities and rural settlements that once lacked access now have reliable supply.

“Rural communities tend to be left on the periphery, with little to no access to basic service delivery. The consistent supply of water has brought relief to the community of uMshwathi,” he said.

Complementary Measures: Boreholes and Rainwater Harvesting

In addition to bulk infrastructure rollout, Minister Majodina announced plans to:

Rehabilitate boreholes

Protect natural spring sources

Promote rainwater harvesting as a supplementary solution

The department is also set to return within two weeks to commission another bulk water scheme aimed at expanding service delivery to additional unserved communities.

Restoring Dignity Through Service Delivery

The uMshwathi project reflects the government’s broader strategy to prioritise rural development and ensure equitable access to basic services.

By combining bulk infrastructure investment, reservoir capacity expansion and community-level interventions, the DWS aims to close historical service gaps while strengthening water security across KwaZulu-Natal.

As construction on the final phases advances, the project stands as a critical step toward restoring dignity, improving public health and enabling economic participation in rural South Africa.