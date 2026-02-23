R16m Upgrade Restores Kelvin Jones Wastewater Plant

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has completed a R16 million refurbishment of the Kelvin Jones Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kariega, restoring full operational capacity and strengthening sanitation services for residents and key industries.

The upgraded facility plays a vital role in supporting major industrial operations in the metro, including Volkswagen South Africa, Tromberg, Schubert, and several automotive component manufacturers.

Flood and Vandalism Damage Reversed

Over the past three years, the plant’s performance was compromised by flood damage and vandalism, disrupting wastewater treatment operations and affecting nearby industrial activity.

To resolve these challenges, the municipality undertook extensive mechanical and electrical refurbishment works, aimed at modernising infrastructure and improving system reliability.

Major Engineering Enhancements

Key upgrades include:

Construction of a new concrete platform for upgraded inlet pump sets

Installation of six new Gorman Rupp T10 Eradicator pumps

Belt-driven 45kW electric motors mounted on galvanised over-mount bases

Two-duty, one-standby configuration per sump to manage peak wet-weather flows

The existing galvanised manifold was rotated by 90 degrees to optimise layout efficiency, with delivery branches now facing vertically upward.

Modern Pipework and Valves Installed

The refurbishment also introduced:

New HDPE and galvanised pipework in a six-pipe configuration

Galvanised piping at pump interfaces to reduce heat transfer

HDPE piping with a 100-year design life using electrofusion welded fittings for durability

Advanced valve systems were installed to enhance operational control and reliability:

AVK knife valves to isolate pipework during maintenance or blockages

AVK swing check valves to prevent reverse flow and maintain pump priming

Counter-lever systems to indicate flow and reduce water hammer effects

These measures are expected to improve long-term cost efficiency and system resilience.

Restored Capacity and Industrial Support

The refurbished plant is now operating at an optimal capacity of 24 million litres per day, serving the entire Kariega area and parts of KwaNobuhle.

Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the municipality is prioritising infrastructure investment to protect existing industries and attract new economic activity.

“We are fully aware of the ageing infrastructure and the growing population placing increased demands on our systems. We are pleased that this facility is fully operational, and that sanitation disruptions for Kariega and its industries will be a thing of the past,” Lobishe said.

Future Expansion Plans

Looking ahead, the municipality plans to:

Increase capacity to 30 million litres per day in the medium term

Expand further to 50 million litres per day in the long term

The expansion will align with projected population growth and continued industrial development in the region.

With the refurbishment complete, Kelvin Jones Wastewater Treatment Plant is positioned to support both community needs and the expanding automotive and manufacturing sector, reinforcing Nelson Mandela Bay’s industrial backbone.