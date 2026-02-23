Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Times newspaper says Peter Mandelson led away from his home by police

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2026 22:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 22:37 IST
The ​Times ‌newspaper on ​Monday said former British ambassador to ‌the U.S. Peter Mandelson had been led away from his ‌home by police officers.

There was ‌no immediate comment from London's Metropolitan Police. Mandelson, 72, was fired from ⁠the ​most ⁠prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service ⁠in September, when the depth of ​his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein ⁠started to become clear.

Police earlier this ⁠month ​began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime ⁠Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on ⁠communications ⁠between the former ambassador and Epstein.

