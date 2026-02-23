UPDATE 1-Times newspaper says Peter Mandelson led away from his home by police
The Times newspaper on Monday said former British ambassador to the U.S. Peter Mandelson had been led away from his home by police officers.
There was no immediate comment from London's Metropolitan Police. Mandelson, 72, was fired from the most prestigious posting in Britain's diplomatic service in September, when the depth of his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein started to become clear.
Police earlier this month began a criminal investigation into Mandelson after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government passed on communications between the former ambassador and Epstein.
