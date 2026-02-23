UPDATE 3-Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader was killed after visit from romantic partner

A visit from a ‌romantic partner ​of infamous cartel boss Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho," led to his capture and death, Mexican authorities said in an assessment of Sunday's operation, after which 25 members of the National Guard military police were killed in retaliatory violence. Oseguera, Mexico's most-wanted cartel leader, was the mastermind of the ‌powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). The U.S. had offered a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest. He died in a helicopter after being injured in a military operation by Mexican special forces in a wooded area outside the town of Tapalpa in the western state of Jalisco, according to Mexico's defense ministry. Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla said information from a confidante of one of Oseguera's romantic partners ‌helped officials quickly plan the raid for the following day at the crime boss' compound. During the raid, Oseguera's gunmen opened fire on security forces and the conflict moved to a cabin ‌complex in a wooded area, where he was injured along with two of his bodyguards. The three were transported by helicopter to Mexico City but did not survive. "Unfortunately, they died on the way," Trevilla said, speaking at the president's daily press conference.

RETALIATORY VIOLENCE SURGES ACROSS MEXICO Oseguera's death triggered violence across Mexico, as cartel loyalists blocked roads and burned cars in retaliation against the government.

Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch told reporters at the press conference that 30 cartel members were ⁠killed in these attacks, ​as well as one bystander. At least ⁠70 people were arrested in seven states. According to the defense ministry, attacks in Jalisco were masterminded by Oseguera's right-hand man and top financial chief known as "El Tuli," who was also killed in a clash with security forces while they attempted ⁠to arrest him. Garcia added that authorities were closely monitoring for a reaction or restructuring within the cartel that could unleash further violence. "There is already a specific surveillance of several leaders of this criminal organization," he said. Officials ​said that U.S. intelligence was used to help pinpoint the exact location of the Tapalpa compound but underscored that Mexico led the operation. "There was no participation in this operation ⁠of U.S. forces. What there was, was an exchange of information," President Claudia Sheinbaum said.

TRUMP CALLS FOR MORE EFFORTS Trevilla was moved to tears as he offered condolences to the relatives of Mexican security officers who died in the aftermath on Sunday, ⁠in ​which officials registered at least 85 roadblocks across Mexico. The flare-ups caused airlines to cancel flights on Sunday, and on Monday morning shares in Mexican airline Volaris and airport operators GAP and ASUR were down more than 4%. Sheinbaum said the situation was normalizing and that her government's priority was ensuring peace and security. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called on Mexico to boost its ⁠efforts targeting drug cartels. "Mexico must step up their effort on Cartels and Drugs!" he wrote in a social media post.

Oseguera's death deals a strong blow to the CJNG cartel, believed ⁠to be a major supplier of fentanyl to ⁠the U.S. While the U.S. has pushed Mexico for more action on drug trafficking, Mexican authorities have also long called on the U.S. to do more to limit the illegal sales of firearms that bolster the vast arsenals of cartels that operate inside its territory. According to U.S. government ‌data, some 70% of illegal arms ‌traced in Mexico came from the U.S.

