Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand has embarked on a crucial visit to New Delhi, where he is expected to engage in talks with the BJP's central leadership over expanding the state cabinet. This visit, taking place amid ongoing ethnic violence, highlights the pressing political and social challenges facing the northeastern state.

With only five ministers currently in the Manipur cabinet, including Khemchand himself, discussions may pave the way for increasing the number to the maximum permissible limit of 12. The Chief Minister's agenda includes meetings with significant figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address both the cabinet expansion and the allocation of key portfolios.

Beyond the immediate political objectives, the meetings will also tackle the sensitive issue of ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023. The violence erupted after a tribal solidarity march protested against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status, resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands left homeless.

(With inputs from agencies.)