First-time MLAs Urge Cabinet Representation in Karnataka
A group of new Congress MLAs in Karnataka is urging party leaders for cabinet representation. In their letter to senior leaders, they emphasize the need for young, proactive representation in governance, advocating for the induction of at least five first-time MLAs as ministers in the upcoming reshuffle.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:58 IST
Newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka have petitioned senior party figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for a spot in the state Cabinet.
In their letter, the MLAs stressed the importance of fresh, young faces in governance, advocating for the inclusion of at least five first-time legislators as ministers during the anticipated reshuffle.
They highlighted that despite forming a 34-member ministry under Siddaramaiah, no first-time MLA was included, calling it a 'need of the hour' to involve dynamic newcomers in leadership roles for balanced and effective governance.
