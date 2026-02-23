First-time MLAs Urge Cabinet Representation in Karnataka

Newly elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka have petitioned senior party figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for a spot in the state Cabinet.

In their letter, the MLAs stressed the importance of fresh, young faces in governance, advocating for the inclusion of at least five first-time legislators as ministers during the anticipated reshuffle.

They highlighted that despite forming a 34-member ministry under Siddaramaiah, no first-time MLA was included, calling it a 'need of the hour' to involve dynamic newcomers in leadership roles for balanced and effective governance.

