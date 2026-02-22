IUML Demands Enhanced Representation for Muslims in Upcoming Polls

The President of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kader Mohideen, made a formal request on Sunday to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for the allocation of five assembly constituencies in the upcoming elections. This demand underscores the IUML's push for expanded Muslim representation within the political alliance.

During a meeting with the DMK's seat-sharing committee, led by T R Baalu, Mohideen emphasized the importance of broader Muslim representation, advocating for 16 constituencies to be designated to various Muslim organizations under the DMK umbrella. The campaign for increased representation is in line with the IUML's identity as a community-driven political organization representing over 60 lakh Muslim voters in Tamil Nadu.

Referring to historical precedents set during the leadership of the late M Karunanidhi, Mohideen expressed hope that the current DMK leadership would maintain a similar allocation. He underscored the strategic importance of this representation, asserting that at least 16 Muslim legislators should be elected under the alliance to ensure adequate legislative presence.

