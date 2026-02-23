Left Menu

Australia's Tallest Tower: A Trump Marvel on the Gold Coast

The Trump Organization is set to construct Australia's tallest building, a 91-storey tower in Gold Coast worth A$1.5 billion. This iconic project includes a six-star resort-hotel, apartments, and shops. Altus Property Group emphasizes its potential boost to Queensland tourism, marking Trump's first hotel in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:06 IST
Australia's Tallest Tower: A Trump Marvel on the Gold Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Trump Organization has announced plans to build its inaugural skyscraper in Australia, aiming to construct the nation's tallest tower in the bustling Gold Coast region. Valued at A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion), the 91-storey edifice will feature a 'six-star resort-hotel,' 270 luxury apartments, retail spaces, a beach club, and a swimming pool. Local developer Altus Property Group released these details, expressing optimism about the project's potential impact on Queensland's tourism industry.

Unlike other luxury hotels carrying elite brand names such as Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton, this building will proudly display the 'Trump' brand, promising unparalleled quality and opulence. The Trump Hotels website highlights this as their first Australian venture, emphasizing the project's design extravagance and sweeping Gold Coast views, set to redefine beachfront elegance.

Altus CEO David Young revealed a nearly two-decade pursuit culminating in this agreement with the Trump Organization at Mar-a-Lago on February 14. Despite the American branding, Young assures that the construction will be both Australian-owned and built, with apartment prices expected to start at A$5 million.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026