Australia's Tallest Tower: A Trump Marvel on the Gold Coast

The Trump Organization has announced plans to build its inaugural skyscraper in Australia, aiming to construct the nation's tallest tower in the bustling Gold Coast region. Valued at A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion), the 91-storey edifice will feature a 'six-star resort-hotel,' 270 luxury apartments, retail spaces, a beach club, and a swimming pool. Local developer Altus Property Group released these details, expressing optimism about the project's potential impact on Queensland's tourism industry.

Unlike other luxury hotels carrying elite brand names such as Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton, this building will proudly display the 'Trump' brand, promising unparalleled quality and opulence. The Trump Hotels website highlights this as their first Australian venture, emphasizing the project's design extravagance and sweeping Gold Coast views, set to redefine beachfront elegance.

Altus CEO David Young revealed a nearly two-decade pursuit culminating in this agreement with the Trump Organization at Mar-a-Lago on February 14. Despite the American branding, Young assures that the construction will be both Australian-owned and built, with apartment prices expected to start at A$5 million.