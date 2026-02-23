'O'Romeo': Box Office Triumph with Shahid Kapoor

'O'Romeo', featuring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, has achieved a commendable milestone at the box office with earnings surpassing Rs 100 crore globally.

The film, which hit screens on February 13, includes a stellar cast with Avinash Tiwary and Disha Patani. Produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film's success was celebrated on social media.

'O'Romeo' marks the fourth successful collaboration between Kapoor and director Vishal Bhardwaj. The narrative explores Mumbai's underworld, focusing on Kapoor's character, gangster Haseen Ustara, and his romantic involvement with Triptii Dimri's character, Afsha.