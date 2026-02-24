J.P. Nadda Launches AI-Powered E-ICU Command Centre in Ghaziabad

In a major push to strengthen India’s critical care capacity through digital innovation, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Shri J.P. Nadda today inaugurated an AI-Enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity, Ghaziabad.

The state-of-the-art Command Centre integrates artificial intelligence with centralised monitoring systems to enable real-time clinical oversight, early risk detection and streamlined intensive care management — particularly benefiting district-level facilities.

AI Meets Critical Care

The newly launched E-ICU hub connects a Base Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity with the ICU at MMG District Hospital, creating a digitally integrated system that allows 24/7 specialist supervision of critically ill patients.

Through AI-driven analytics, the system:

Integrates hospital information systems and bedside monitoring devices

Generates early alerts for clinical deterioration

Enables risk stratification of high-risk patients

Supports evidence-based interventions in real time

Standardises treatment protocols across facilities

The initiative is designed to extend specialist expertise to underserved settings, improving coordination and strengthening district-level intensive care services.

Strengthening Public Health Through CSR

Shri Nadda commended Yashoda Medicity for delivering healthcare services across 65 specialities and for integrating the E-ICU facility with MMG District Hospital, describing it as a model of corporate social responsibility and public–private collaboration.

He emphasised that AI-enabled healthcare enhances timely intervention, precision diagnosis and continuous monitoring — factors that are critical in emergency and ICU environments where rapid decision-making can significantly influence survival and recovery outcomes.

“AI-supported ICUs provide early warnings in adverse clinical situations and assist clinicians with data-driven insights for improved decision-making,” he noted.

Digital India’s Health Transformation

Placing the initiative within the broader national vision, the Minister highlighted that the integration of AI and digital technologies in healthcare aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital and AI-enabled India.

He recalled that the National Health Policy, 2017 laid the groundwork for a comprehensive digital health ecosystem under the Digital India initiative.

India’s digital health transformation has gained momentum across multiple platforms:

1.81 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operationalised nationwide

Over 50,000 centres certified under National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS)

Target to achieve full NQAS certification across all centres within two years

These centres are strengthening primary healthcare delivery and standardising quality benchmarks across the country.

Telemedicine and Digital Platforms at Scale

The Minister highlighted the scale of India’s digital health platforms:

eSanjeevani telemedicine platform has delivered 45.2 crore teleconsultations , expanding access to specialist care in remote and underserved areas.

U-WIN platform has registered 11.47 crore beneficiaries , supporting maternal and child health tracking under the Universal Immunisation Programme.

The immunisation programme delivers 27 vaccine doses protecting against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases, contributing to nearly 99% immunisation coverage nationwide.

AI in Disease Control and Public Health Gains

Shri Nadda also pointed to the use of AI-enabled handheld X-ray devices in strengthening tuberculosis screening.

India’s TB incidence decline rate stands at 17%, significantly higher than the global average of 7%, reflecting the impact of technology-driven surveillance and targeted interventions.

He noted that improvements in maternal mortality and under-five mortality have also outpaced global averages, crediting digital tracking systems and data-driven governance for accelerating progress.

Responsible AI and Innovation Ecosystem

The Minister referenced the launch of the SAHI (Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare for India) portal, aimed at promoting ethical and responsible AI adoption in health systems.

He also highlighted the BODH (Benchmarking Open Data Platform for Health AI) initiative, which supports validation and testing of AI-based healthcare solutions.

These platforms are intended to ensure that innovation is aligned with clinical safety, regulatory standards and public trust.

Ayushman Bharat’s Expanding Coverage

Reiterating the scale of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Minister described it as the world’s largest publicly funded health assurance scheme.

Key figures include:

Coverage of approximately 62 crore beneficiaries

Inclusion of all senior citizens above 70 years, irrespective of socio-economic status

Health cover of ₹5 lakh per family per year

Citing findings reported in The Lancet, Shri Nadda stated that expanded financial protection under Ayushman Bharat has enabled cancer patients to initiate treatment within 90 days of detection, reducing delays and improving survival outcomes.

A Model for District-Level Critical Care

The AI-Enabled E-ICU Command Centre is expected to:

Enhance patient safety

Improve coordination between tertiary and district hospitals

Strengthen structured guidance for on-ground medical teams

Expand specialist access to underserved regions

By leveraging artificial intelligence, real-time analytics and digital infrastructure, the model reflects a broader policy shift toward accessible, affordable, quality and equitable healthcare delivery.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, representatives of Yashoda Medicity and leading medical professionals were present at the inauguration.