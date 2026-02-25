Global Diplomats Rally Behind Ukraine at U.N. Assembly

The U.N. General Assembly endorsed Ukraine by passing a resolution that supports its international borders and condemns increased Russian aggression. The resolution, adopted by 107 votes in favor, 12 against, and 51 abstentions, underlines international concern over Russia's military activities.

While the resolution lacks legal force, its political implications are profound, marking a clear test of global solidarity with Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion. Notably, Russia, Belarus, and Sudan opposed the resolution, whereas both China and the United States opted to abstain, signaling complex diplomatic dynamics.

The U.N. Security Council remains ineffective due to Russia's veto power. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated demands for an immediate ceasefire, as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate over Russia's military conduct, with accusations flying on the international stage. Amidst these tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy continues to urge global allies to maintain support against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)