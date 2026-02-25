Tragedy on Key Peninsula: Deputy Responds to Fatal Stabbings

A harrowing scene unfolded near Tacoma, Washington, as a suspect and four other individuals were tragically killed Tuesday. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 32-year-old man violating a no-contact order.

After deputies discovered the order had not been served and was therefore invalid, they proceeded to the scene. While heading there, additional alarming reports surfaced, indicating the suspect was actively stabbing people, prompting an immediate response.

The first deputy arrived swiftly, within approximately three minutes, and shots were fired during the encounter. Among the deceased were the suspect and three other individuals at the scene, with one more person succumbing to injuries en route to the hospital, marking a tragic day on the Key Peninsula.