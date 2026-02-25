NZ Expands Iran Sanctions With 40 New Travel Bans

New Zealand has imposed a fresh round of sanctions on Iran, targeting senior regime figures and members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over what the Government describes as the violent suppression of protests and destabilising activity abroad.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the move today, confirming travel bans on 40 additional individuals linked to human rights abuses.

“It has been horrifying to witness the brutal killing of thousands of protestors in Iran,” Mr Peters said.

“Iranians have the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and access to information. Those rights have been ruthlessly violated.”

Senior Officials Targeted

Those subject to the new travel bans include:

Eskandar Momeni , Minister of the Interior

Esmail Khatib , Minister of Intelligence

Mohammad Movahedi-Azad , Prosecutor-General

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

In addition, three Iranian individuals implicated in malign activities abroad have also been sanctioned.

Under the measures, those listed will be barred from entering or transiting through New Zealand.

Coordinated International Response

New Zealand’s action aligns with measures taken by Australia, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada and the United States, reflecting a coordinated international response to Tehran’s conduct.

“Iran’s destabilising activities are totally outside the norms of acceptable state behaviour,” Mr Peters said.

“Today’s actions send a clear message that those who act with callous disregard for human life are not welcome here.”

Building on Previous Sanctions

The latest tranche builds on earlier steps taken by Wellington.

New Zealand has previously imposed:

Three rounds of travel bans covering 55 individuals linked to human rights violations in Iran.

Sanctions on 29 Iranian individuals and 19 entities for supporting Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The additional 40 designations represent a significant expansion of targeted measures aimed at individuals accused of direct involvement in repression or destabilising conduct.

Diplomatic Signalling

While New Zealand does not maintain the same scale of sanctions regime as larger economies, travel bans serve as a diplomatic tool to signal condemnation and align with like-minded partners.

Mr Peters said the Government would continue to coordinate closely with international allies.

“New Zealand will continue to act deliberately and alongside partners when we see actions that undermine international law and regional stability,” he said.

The announcement reinforces Wellington’s position on human rights protections and opposition to state-sponsored repression, while maintaining its broader diplomatic stance of targeted, proportionate measures rather than sweeping economic sanctions.