Election Commission of India, States Adopt National Declaration After 27-Year Gap

In a landmark development for India’s electoral governance framework, the National Round Table Conference of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and State Election Commissioners (SECs) concluded at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first such high-level engagement in 27 years.

Chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Shri Gyanesh Kumar, in the presence of Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, the two-day conference brought together State Election Commissions from 30 States to strengthen coordination and institutional synergy across the country’s multi-tiered election system.

National Declaration 2026 Adopted

Under the leadership of CEC Shri Gyanesh Kumar, all participating SECs unanimously adopted the National Declaration 2026, reaffirming that:

Preparation of pure and accurate electoral rolls is the bedrock of democracy

Transparent and efficient conduct of elections strengthens democratic institutions

Cooperative federalism is essential in safeguarding constitutional values

The Declaration formalises a renewed commitment to closer collaboration between ECI and SECs in managing electoral processes across Parliament, State Legislatures, Panchayats and Municipal Bodies.

Annual Conference to Institutionalise Dialogue

State Election Commissioners widely appreciated the conference, noting its historic significance after nearly three decades.

ECI and SECs resolved to institutionalise the engagement by holding the National Round Table Conference annually, ensuring regular policy dialogue, knowledge exchange and harmonisation of best practices.

Towards Greater Electoral Synergy

In a significant proposal, ECI suggested developing mutually acceptable and legally viable mechanisms to align election-related processes nationwide.

Key areas identified for collaboration include:

Sharing of ECINET digital infrastructure

Use and standardisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

Coordination on Electoral Rolls

Access to world-class training facilities at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM)

The move aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce duplication and ensure consistency across different tiers of elections.

Harmonising Election Laws

The Declaration also outlines a roadmap to strengthen cooperation in harmonising laws governing elections to Panchayats and Municipal Bodies with those relating to Parliament and State Legislatures.

Such alignment, ECI said, would serve the broader national and constitutional interest while reinforcing the integrity of democratic processes.

Expanding International Engagement

ECI further invited State Election Commissions to participate in its international engagements, positioning India’s election management practices as a model for global democratic institutions.

This step signals an effort to showcase India’s multi-level electoral governance experience on international platforms while strengthening institutional capacity domestically.

Way Forward: Three-Month Review

All suggestions received from SECs during the conference will be examined in detail by a joint team of legal and technical officers led by the concerned Deputy Election Commissioners of ECI.

A State/UT-wise roadmap will be prepared and submitted to the Commission within the next three months for appropriate decisions in the national interest.

Strengthening the Democratic Architecture

The revival of the National Round Table after 27 years marks a significant institutional reset, reinforcing cooperative federalism in election management.

With electoral integrity, technological integration and legal harmonisation at the forefront, the ECI–SEC partnership is poised to deepen coordination and further strengthen the foundations of India’s democratic architecture.