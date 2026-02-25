Reclaiming Carrefour Aéroport: A Beacon of Hope Amid Haiti's Struggles

In a remarkable turn of events, Haitian authorities have successfully reclaimed Carrefour Aéroport, a prominent intersection in Port-au-Prince, from gang control. The area, once a symbol of economic vibrancy, was paralyzed by violence over the past two years, with gangs causing widespread destruction.

This development is seen as a beacon of hope in a capital city that remains largely under the stranglehold of powerful gangs. The renewed police presence and returning businesses signal a slow but steady revival of the local economy, with street vendors and taxi drivers optimistically regaining their footing.

Despite the positive turn, significant challenges remain. Authorities face the daunting task of addressing gang influence that still grips major thoroughfares. With an expected gang-suppression force arriving soon, the question of sustainable long-term solutions and rehabilitation of affected communities looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)