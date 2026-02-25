Supreme Court Resolves Century-Old Temple Pujari Rights Dispute in Karnataka

The Supreme Court on Wednesday concluded a century-long battle over ancestral pujari rights at a temple in Karnataka. The court upheld the Karnataka High Court's 2012 verdict, dismissing claims based on a 1901 decree. The Supreme Court noted that the appellants lacked sufficient evidence to assert their rights.

Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K Vinod Chandran ruled that the respondents had established their case through consistent documentary evidence. They highlighted that parties in settled possession do not sue for possession, citing the appellants' 1944 lawsuit as an admission of their lack of possession.

The core issue revolved around the rightful custodian of the 'wahiwatdar' pujari position, entitling them to perform religious ceremonies and receive offerings. The Supreme Court dismissed the appeals, finding no fault in previous judgments.