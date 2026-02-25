Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Kempegowda Airport: Over Rs 6.5 Crore Seized

In a significant drug bust at Kempegowda International Airport, officials seized hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 6.5 crore. The contraband was intercepted from two passengers arriving from Bangkok, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The first incident involved the discovery of 5.55 kg of the substance, with an estimated value of Rs 1.94 crore, hidden in checked-in baggage at Terminal 2. The second passenger was apprehended with 13.06 kg, worth Rs 4.57 crore, likewise concealed within checked luggage, according to Bengaluru Customs' post on 'X'.

Both individuals have been taken into custody and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their identities remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.