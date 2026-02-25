Left Menu

Hydroponic Ganja Bust at Kempegowda Airport: Over Rs 6.5 Crore Seized

Bengaluru officials seized hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 6.5 crore from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport. The contraband was found concealed in checked-in luggage across two separate instances. Both individuals have been arrested under the NDPS Act.

In a significant drug bust at Kempegowda International Airport, officials seized hydroponic ganja valued at over Rs 6.5 crore. The contraband was intercepted from two passengers arriving from Bangkok, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The first incident involved the discovery of 5.55 kg of the substance, with an estimated value of Rs 1.94 crore, hidden in checked-in baggage at Terminal 2. The second passenger was apprehended with 13.06 kg, worth Rs 4.57 crore, likewise concealed within checked luggage, according to Bengaluru Customs' post on 'X'.

Both individuals have been taken into custody and charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Their identities remain undisclosed as the investigation continues.

