Revolutionizing Warfare: From MDO to ARADO

General Anil Chauhan urges armed forces to evolve toward intelligent warfare, highlighting the shift from Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) to All Realm All Domain Operations (ARADO). At the 'MITRA' seminar, he emphasized the strategic need for non-nuclear deterrence, resilience, and the integration of technology in military strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The transformation of warfare into new dimensions was highlighted by CDS General Anil Chauhan, who stressed the need for the armed forces to advance from net-centric operations towards intelligent warfare. In his address, he called for a shift from Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) to All Realm All Domain Operations (ARADO), a strategic transition that aims to enhance resilience and deterrence capabilities at every conflict level.

Speaking at the annual 'MITRA' seminar at the College of Defence Management, General Chauhan highlighted the significance of the 'Third Revolution in Military Affairs,' emphasizing Convergence Warfare that integrates various domains and methods of conflict. This evolution mandates a comprehensive understanding and integration of synthetic and cognitive realms alongside traditional warfare forms.

The seminar, co-hosted by the Indian School of Business, aimed at fostering strategic discourse on aligning contemporary military strategies with India's unique operational needs. It marked an effort to advance towards self-reliance and structural reform within the armed forces, uniting military leadership, scholars, and industry partners in an intellectual exchange to build technologically empowered and resilient forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

