Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

A 21-year-old is accused of murdering his father in a NEET exam-related dispute, shocking a city already reeling from the grisly crime. The son allegedly dismembered the body to conceal evidence and misinformed police about the father's whereabouts, but later confessed under interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:24 IST
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a 21-year-old has been accused of murdering his father in an incident tied to a family dispute over the NEET examination. The alleged crime, which unfolded on February 20, left the local community in shock as grim details emerged. The accused reportedly shot his father with a rifle amid a heated argument over his academic performance.

Authorities disclosed that following the murder, attempts were made by the son to destroy evidence, involving the dismemberment of the body and disposal of limbs in a concealed manner. He filed a false missing person complaint, misleading investigators initially. However, under intense questioning, he confessed to the crime.

The investigation led to the recovery of the father's remains and the tools used in the crime. A case has been filed under various legal provisions as the investigation continues, with forensic teams and law enforcement officials piecing together the sequence of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

