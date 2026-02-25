Left Menu

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:26 IST
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

 Israel
2
WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

 India
3
European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

 Global
4
New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026