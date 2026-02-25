Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi over the India-US trade deal, accusing him of succumbing to external pressures, following a US Supreme Court ruling. BJP defends Modi's international engagements, while questioning Gandhi's ties with China. The controversy highlights differing views on India's global trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:25 IST
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assertion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indo-US interim trade deal, urging its annulment due to perceived adverse effects on Indian farmers.

At a rally in Bhopal, Gandhi labeled the agreement as detrimental following a decree by the US Supreme Court that deemed international tariffs unlawful. He questioned Modi's intentions, claiming the deal was signed under duress.

The BJP retaliated, rebuffing Gandhi's allegations and pointing to Modi's efforts to enhance India's stature globally. They challenged Gandhi's disclosures with China, hinting at hidden intentions behind his critiques.

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

Elliott Management's Assurance: A Positive Turn for LSEG

 Global
2
UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

UEFA Upholds Prestianni's Suspension Amid Racial Abuse Allegations

 Switzerland
3
Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

Sheinbaum's Ambitious Electoral Reform: A New Era or Democratic Jolt?

 Global
4
Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

Maoist Leader Devuji's Emotional Family Reunion After Decades

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026