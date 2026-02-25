Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

In a heated assertion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Indo-US interim trade deal, urging its annulment due to perceived adverse effects on Indian farmers.

At a rally in Bhopal, Gandhi labeled the agreement as detrimental following a decree by the US Supreme Court that deemed international tariffs unlawful. He questioned Modi's intentions, claiming the deal was signed under duress.

The BJP retaliated, rebuffing Gandhi's allegations and pointing to Modi's efforts to enhance India's stature globally. They challenged Gandhi's disclosures with China, hinting at hidden intentions behind his critiques.