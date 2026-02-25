Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

A Delhi court granted bail to six individuals involved in stone-pelting during a demolition near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. Despite video evidence of instigation, the court considered bail as the accused were reportedly scattered during the incident, with the defence challenging the video's authenticity.

Updated: 25-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:05 IST
In a significant legal development, a Delhi court has granted bail to six individuals accused of stone-pelting during a controversial demolition operation near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate last month. The decision was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh, setting bail at Rs 50,000 for each accused.

The court hearing highlighted key arguments from the defense, represented by advocates M Asad Beig and M K Malik, emphasizing that the accused were only seen in isolated patches close to their residences, not actively participating in mob violence. The prosecution, however, provided video evidence showing one accused inciting the crowd, although the defense questioned its authenticity and relevance.

This case is part of a broader context, as similar bails were granted to 12 other accused earlier this month. The situation arose from social media rumors claiming a mosque was being demolished, escalating tensions and leading to the stone-pelting incident that injured several policemen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

