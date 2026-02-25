Left Menu

Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

A 30-year-old man, Shahid, was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law in Rahmatgarh due to objections over a love marriage. Police quickly arrested the accused, Suhail, and his accomplice. The murder weapon was recovered, and the suspects have been charged. Shahid's body was found near a drain, sparking ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:06 IST
Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome family dispute over a love marriage ended in tragedy when a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a sword. Authorities reported the arrest within a day.

The victim, identified as Shahid from Rahmatgarh, faced fatal injuries near a drain on February 24, and swift police action led to the arrest of Suhail and his accomplice, Abhishek Pal.

Disagreement over his sister's marriage is speculated as the motive. Legal charges include murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and full investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.

NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast cas...

 India
2
Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

 India
3
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026