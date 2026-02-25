Sword-Driven Tragedy: Fatal Family Feud Over Love Marriage

A gruesome family dispute over a love marriage ended in tragedy when a man allegedly killed his brother-in-law with a sword. Authorities reported the arrest within a day.

The victim, identified as Shahid from Rahmatgarh, faced fatal injuries near a drain on February 24, and swift police action led to the arrest of Suhail and his accomplice, Abhishek Pal.

Disagreement over his sister's marriage is speculated as the motive. Legal charges include murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and full investigations continue.