African Fighters in Russian Conflict: The Deception Crisis

Over 1,700 Africans are reportedly fighting for Russia in its war against Ukraine, with many allegedly deceived into joining under false pretenses. Ukraine and African nations discuss responses to prevent further exploitation. Ghana condemns the situation and will raise awareness during its upcoming African Union chairmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukraine alleges that more than 1,700 Africans are being manipulated into fighting for Russia against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced. He accused Moscow of using deceitful tactics to recruit African citizens, drawing them into the ongoing conflict.

Sybiha, during a press conference with Ghana's Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, highlighted the alarming trend, stating that fighters hailed from 36 African nations. Russia denies illegal recruitment, but reports of deception through promises of employment persist.

Ablakwa condemned the exploitation, noting many Africans lack military expertise, and expressed Ghana's support for Ukraine. He urged a ceasefire and vowed Ghana's AU presidency would focus on raising awareness about these deceptive recruitment practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

