Revamping Recruitment: Haryana's Transparent Job Opportunities Under BJP

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini asserts that jobs have been awarded based on merit under the BJP government, countering Congress's claims of recruitment failures. He highlighted transparency since 2014, contrasting with the alleged irregularities under Congress. Debate ensued in the State Assembly over recruitment processes and results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:46 IST
Revamping Recruitment: Haryana's Transparent Job Opportunities Under BJP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Haryana State Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the BJP's recruitment record, emphasizing a merit-based and transparent process since 2014. The discussion arose during an adjournment motion by Congress, which alleged systemic failures in recruitment agencies over the past eleven years.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for procedural irregularities and alleged malpractice. He highlighted cancellations and paper leaks affecting thousands of posts, casting doubt on the selections made during the BJP's tenure.

Countering the accusations, CM Saini clarified that delays were due to implementing a Common Eligibility Test (CET) and cited increased recruitment numbers compared to the previous Congress regime. He argued that Haryana's recruitment processes now provide equal opportunities, in line with constitutional principles, while addressing issues surrounding unfilled reserved category vacancies.

