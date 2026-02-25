Revamping Recruitment: Haryana's Transparent Job Opportunities Under BJP

In a heated session of the Haryana State Assembly, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the BJP's recruitment record, emphasizing a merit-based and transparent process since 2014. The discussion arose during an adjournment motion by Congress, which alleged systemic failures in recruitment agencies over the past eleven years.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) for procedural irregularities and alleged malpractice. He highlighted cancellations and paper leaks affecting thousands of posts, casting doubt on the selections made during the BJP's tenure.

Countering the accusations, CM Saini clarified that delays were due to implementing a Common Eligibility Test (CET) and cited increased recruitment numbers compared to the previous Congress regime. He argued that Haryana's recruitment processes now provide equal opportunities, in line with constitutional principles, while addressing issues surrounding unfilled reserved category vacancies.