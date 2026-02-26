Unfolding Tragedy: Investigating the Baramati Plane Crash

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department is delving into the possible causes behind the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The investigation seeks to determine whether it was a result of sabotage or criminal negligence.

Addressing the media, Sunil Ramanand, ADG (CID), stressed the professionalism of the inquiry. The probe aims to scrutinize any elements of foul play, criminal negligence, or illegal omissions contributing to the crash.

Once the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau finalizes its report, its findings will integrate with the CID's investigation. The state government has also sought a CBI probe due to the case's gravity, as evidence collection advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)