Unfolding Tragedy: Investigating the Baramati Plane Crash

The Maharashtra CID is focusing its investigation on whether the Baramati plane crash, which killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others, involved sabotage or criminal negligence. The probe aims to uncover any foul play or negligence. Evidence has been collected, and a case may be registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department is delving into the possible causes behind the Baramati plane crash that claimed the lives of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The investigation seeks to determine whether it was a result of sabotage or criminal negligence.

Addressing the media, Sunil Ramanand, ADG (CID), stressed the professionalism of the inquiry. The probe aims to scrutinize any elements of foul play, criminal negligence, or illegal omissions contributing to the crash.

Once the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau finalizes its report, its findings will integrate with the CID's investigation. The state government has also sought a CBI probe due to the case's gravity, as evidence collection advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

