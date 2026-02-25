Maharashtra Government Announces DA Hike

The Maharashtra government has announced a 3% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and other eligible staff, bringing the allowance to 58% from July 2025. Finance Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal disclosed this in a Wednesday assembly session.

The revised allowance is set for instant cash payment, impacting approximately 5.16 lakh state employees and 8.72 lakh pensioners. The monetary adjustment is maintained to be immediate, sustaining financial equilibrium among the beneficiaries.

The arrears for the interval from July 2025 to October 2025 will align with Gudhi Padwa festivities in March 2026. A separate directive will address the arrears for November 2025 to January 2026, confirming Jaiswal's statement.

