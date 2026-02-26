Mysterious Body Discovered in Nanded River

An unidentified man's body was discovered in a river in Ardhapur tehsil, Nanded, early Thursday morning, a local police official reported.

The corpse was found floating near Degao village along Pimaplgaon-Karkhana road at around 10 AM, according to authorities.

The body, believed to be of a man in his 40s, was in a decomposed state. Police from Barad station have launched efforts to identify him as they await the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)