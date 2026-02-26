Left Menu

Mysterious Body Discovered in Nanded River

An unidentified man's body was found floating in a river near Degao village in Nanded. Estimated to be in his 40s, the decomposed remains are currently under investigation by local police, who are working to establish his identity pending a post-mortem report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:20 IST
Mysterious Body Discovered in Nanded River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man's body was discovered in a river in Ardhapur tehsil, Nanded, early Thursday morning, a local police official reported.

The corpse was found floating near Degao village along Pimaplgaon-Karkhana road at around 10 AM, according to authorities.

The body, believed to be of a man in his 40s, was in a decomposed state. Police from Barad station have launched efforts to identify him as they await the post-mortem report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Murders

Decade-Old Mystery: Italian Police Arrest Burundian Suspect in Missionary Mu...

 Global
2
NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

NCERT Faces Backlash Over Controversial Judicial Corruption Chapter

 India
3
Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Comparisons

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Defends Against Allegations Amidst Epstein File Com...

 India
4
Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

Goa MLA Viresh Borkar's Stand-Off: Controversy Over Section 39A

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026