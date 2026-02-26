Heartfelt Generosity: Donated Organs Breathe Life into Four Patients

In a touching act of generosity, the family of a seven-year-old boy, who was declared brain dead at KIMS Hospital in Mahadevapura following a road accident, decided to donate his organs. This decision has granted a new lease of life to four patients, according to hospital officials on Thursday.

The boy, brought in critical condition to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospitals, received intensive neuroprotection and life support from a multidisciplinary team. Despite these efforts, led by Dr. Gurudutt A V and Dr. Raghuram Gopalakrishnan, the child's brain injury was irreparable.

Following the confirmation of brain death on February 24, in compliance with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) guidelines, the parents made the profound choice to donate their son's organs. Coordinated by the Government of Karnataka, through SOTTO, the organs saved four lives, transforming moments of despair into hope.

