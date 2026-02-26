Left Menu

WEF President Steps Down Amid Epstein Investigation

Borge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, announced his resignation following an independent investigation into his connections with Jeffrey Epstein. The decision comes after disclosures revealed Brende had multiple dinners and communications with the convicted sex offender.

In a startling development, Borge Brende, who has been serving as the President and CEO of the World Economic Forum since 2017, announced his resignation.

This announcement follows the initiation of an independent investigation into Brende's connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to recently disclosed information from the U.S. Justice Department, Brende had attended three business dinners with Epstein.

Furthermore, evidence has surfaced showing that he also communicated with Epstein through email and text messages, adding to the controversy surrounding his resignation.

