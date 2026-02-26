Left Menu

Shilp Samagam 2026 Showcases Empowerment at Sabarmati

The Ministry’s Apex Corporations have so far extended loan assistance to nearly 60 lakh individuals and their families, while more than 6 lakh youth have received skill training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:36 IST
Shilp Samagam 2026 Showcases Empowerment at Sabarmati
For artisans unable to attend in person, the Ministry has launched the ‘Bharat Tulip’ online platform, integrated with multiple e-commerce portals to ensure wider market access. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Calling it “not merely an exhibition of products, but a celebration of self-reliance, dignity and social empowerment,” Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar on Wednesday inaugurated the Shilp Samagam Mela–2026 at Vallabh Sadan, Sabarmati Riverfront.

Extending advance greetings on the occasion of Holi, the Minister said the mela symbolizes the Ministry’s sustained commitment to economically empower marginalized communities and integrate them into the mainstream through direct market access and institutional support.

Nearly 100 Melas Since 2014

Dr. Kumar informed that since 2014, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has organized or participated in nearly 100 Shilp Samagam Melas across the country. During 2025–26 alone, five such melas have been held, with additional editions planned for 2026–27.

He noted that Ahmedabad — associated with Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — provides a symbolic and historic backdrop for an inclusive initiative aimed at uplifting disadvantaged communities.

75 Stalls, 14 States, Diverse Crafts

The week-long mela, being held from February 26 to March 4, features 75 stalls representing artisans from 14 States.

Visitors can explore a wide range of traditional handicrafts and textiles, including:

  • Lucknowi Chikankari

  • Banarasi sarees

  • Chanderi and Maheshwari textiles

  • Bhagalpuri Tussar silk

  • Jaipuri and Kolhapuri footwear

  • Agate stone craftsmanship

  • Bamboo products

  • Kota Doria fabrics

  • Carpets and handloom items

The event provides a direct marketing platform to artisans from Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, Safai Karamcharis, Divyangjans, De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (DNT/NT/SNT), Senior Citizens and members of the Transgender community.

Digital Push: Bharat Tulip Platform

For artisans unable to attend in person, the Ministry has launched the ‘Bharat Tulip’ online platform, integrated with multiple e-commerce portals to ensure wider market access.

A Bharat Tulip Showroom has also been set up at the Ahmedabad mela, enabling digital onboarding of beneficiaries and expanding their commercial reach beyond physical exhibitions.

Officials said this hybrid physical-digital model is aimed at ensuring year-round income opportunities for artisans.

SEED Scheme: Focus on Women and Tribal Communities

Highlighting key welfare initiatives, the Minister said that under the SEED Scheme for empowerment of De-notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Tribes:

  • 5,581 Women Self-Help Groups have been formed across eight States

  • SHGs are being supported with Revolving Funds and Entry Point Funds

  • Skill development training is being provided

  • Approximately 75,000 Ayushman Cards have been distributed under the health component

The scheme is designed to address both economic vulnerability and social exclusion faced by these communities.

PM-SURAJ, PM-DAKSH and Digital Delivery

Dr. Kumar noted that on March 13, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the PM-SURAJ Portal to the nation, enabling transparent and accessible delivery of concessional loan schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

Other digital initiatives include:

  • PM-DAKSH Portal for skill development training

  • SFMP Portal for scholarship management

  • VISVAS Yojana, offering 5% interest subvention on bank loans

  • NAMASTE Scheme, ensuring safety and dignity for sanitation workers engaged in septic tank and sewer operations

The Ministry’s Apex Corporations have so far extended loan assistance to nearly 60 lakh individuals and their families, while more than 6 lakh youth have received skill training.

Driving Self-Reliance and Market Linkages

Dr. Kumar expressed confidence that the Shilp Samagam Mela in Ahmedabad will not only boost artisans’ sales but also strengthen their pathways toward long-term self-reliance and dignity.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment, he said initiatives like Shilp Samagam are integral to ensuring that marginalized communities gain sustainable livelihood opportunities and equitable access to national development.

The mela is expected to attract significant footfall along the Sabarmati Riverfront during the festive season, offering both cultural vibrancy and economic opportunity.

TRENDING

1
Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of PM Modi's Ajmer Visit

 India
2
Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

Hillary Clinton Testifies in Epstein Investigation

 United States
3
Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

 India
4
From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

From Delhi Slums to Australia's Prestigious Halls of Learning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026