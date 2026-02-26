Left Menu

Rohingya Juveniles Arrested for Temple Theft in Hyderabad

Three juvenile Rohingyas were arrested for allegedly damaging a temple idol and stealing a copper vessel in Hyderabad. The juveniles confessed to the theft after police reviewed CCTV footage. A scrap dealer who bought the stolen items was also arrested. This incident raised security concerns among locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:52 IST
Rohingya Juveniles Arrested for Temple Theft in Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable incident in Hyderabad, three Rohingya juveniles were apprehended on charges of vandalizing a temple idol and stealing a copper vessel.

The arrest came after intensive investigation and review of CCTV footage, which revealed suspicious activities by the minors, leading to their confession.

This event has sparked a debate on national security, with concerns over illegal settlements and calls for stricter measures.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

High-Stakes Diplomatic Talks in Geneva

 Russia
2
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident

 India
3
Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

Escalation Alert: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Tensions Rise

 Global
4
EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

EU Social Fund to Support Cross-Border Abortion Access

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026