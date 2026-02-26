Rohingya Juveniles Arrested for Temple Theft in Hyderabad
Three juvenile Rohingyas were arrested for allegedly damaging a temple idol and stealing a copper vessel in Hyderabad. The juveniles confessed to the theft after police reviewed CCTV footage. A scrap dealer who bought the stolen items was also arrested. This incident raised security concerns among locals.
In a notable incident in Hyderabad, three Rohingya juveniles were apprehended on charges of vandalizing a temple idol and stealing a copper vessel.
The arrest came after intensive investigation and review of CCTV footage, which revealed suspicious activities by the minors, leading to their confession.
This event has sparked a debate on national security, with concerns over illegal settlements and calls for stricter measures.
