Tragic Electrocution: Man and Teen Die on Wire-Laid Pathway

Tragedy struck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district when a man and a teenager lost their lives after coming into contact with an electrically charged wire. The wire was laid to safeguard farmland from wild boar invasions.

The victims, Kishan Thakur, 28, and his relative Govind Thakur, 16, met with fatal consequences as they traversed the forest path leading back to their village in Umaria. Late Wednesday evening, this unfortunate incident unfolded, leaving the local community in shock and grieving.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhagat Singh Gautharia confirmed the incident, stating a case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing to prevent such mishaps from recurring. The local authorities are now working diligently to bring clarity and justice to the bereaved families.

(With inputs from agencies.)