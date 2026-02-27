Drone Drama: Suspicious Movement Sparks Security Operation on LoC
Security forces initiated a search operation after detecting suspected drone movement near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The search in the Gulpur belt involved troops firing rounds for security. The drone-like object eventually retreated beyond the LoC.
In a bid to secure the region, security forces launched a search operation following the detection of suspected drone movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday.
According to sources, the operation took place in the forward areas of the Gulpur belt, where troops fired several rounds as a preventive measure during the suspected aerial intrusion.
Officials reported that the object, initially detected near the LoC, later retreated back across the border, alleviating immediate security concerns in the area.
