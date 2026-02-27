Fugitive Rashid Naseem Captured in UAE for Multi-Crore Fraud

Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender implicated in a significant investment fraud case, has been apprehended in the UAE, authorities confirmed on Friday.

An Indian court had labeled Naseem, a key figure in the Shine City real estate firm malpractices, as an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act last year.

The investigation revealed that funds ranging between Rs 800-1,000 crore were illicitly raised through deceptive real estate plans and multi-level marketing. Despite summons, Naseem evaded law enforcement, escaping initially to Nepal, then settling in Dubai. The UAE's cooperation signifies a key development in this transnational crime case.

(With inputs from agencies.)