Fugitive Rashid Naseem Captured in UAE for Multi-Crore Fraud
Rashid Naseem, wanted in a major investment fraud case, was arrested in the UAE. Linked to fraudulent schemes promising high returns, Naseem evaded Indian authorities by fleeing to Dubai. He was declared a fugitive by an Indian court, and his assets have been confiscated as part of ongoing legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Rashid Naseem, a fugitive economic offender implicated in a significant investment fraud case, has been apprehended in the UAE, authorities confirmed on Friday.
An Indian court had labeled Naseem, a key figure in the Shine City real estate firm malpractices, as an outlaw under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act last year.
The investigation revealed that funds ranging between Rs 800-1,000 crore were illicitly raised through deceptive real estate plans and multi-level marketing. Despite summons, Naseem evaded law enforcement, escaping initially to Nepal, then settling in Dubai. The UAE's cooperation signifies a key development in this transnational crime case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive economic offender Rashid Naseem, wanted in an ED case linked to investor fraud in Uttar Pradesh, arrested in the UAE: Officials.
Interpol Fugitive Extradited: Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula's Return to India
CBI and Interpol Collaborate to Extradite Wanted Fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE
Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport
Murder Unraveled: Arrest of Fugitive in Thane New Year Party Case