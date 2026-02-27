Political Firestorm: Allegations Against BJP Councillor Over Victim Identity Disclosure

The politico-legal landscape in Kerala is heating up as BJP councillor and former DGP, R Sreelekha, addresses allegations of disclosing a rape victim's identity. Accused of a violation under the POCSO Act, Sreelekha refutes the charges, claiming a smear campaign against her.

Sreelekha revealed that during the investigation of the Kiliroor case, the victim, initially reported as a minor, was determined to be nearly 20 years old at her death. She believes the current accusations lack merit, asserting that no complaint was filed by the victim's kin, and advocates for a police investigation to clear her name.

Labeling the complaint as politically motivated, Sreelekha highlights her career-long focus on women's rights and challenges the legitimacy of the accusation. She calls for a detailed probe by law enforcement to vindicate her position, ensuring justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)