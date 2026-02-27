Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Allegations Against BJP Councillor Over Victim Identity Disclosure

BJP councillor R Sreelekha faces allegations of revealing a rape victim's identity on her YouTube channel. She claims the complaint is a character assassination attempt, asserting that due to the victim's age, charges under the POCSO Act are not applicable. Sreelekha denies wrongdoing and highlights her dedication to women's welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:41 IST
Political Firestorm: Allegations Against BJP Councillor Over Victim Identity Disclosure
  • Country:
  • India

The politico-legal landscape in Kerala is heating up as BJP councillor and former DGP, R Sreelekha, addresses allegations of disclosing a rape victim's identity. Accused of a violation under the POCSO Act, Sreelekha refutes the charges, claiming a smear campaign against her.

Sreelekha revealed that during the investigation of the Kiliroor case, the victim, initially reported as a minor, was determined to be nearly 20 years old at her death. She believes the current accusations lack merit, asserting that no complaint was filed by the victim's kin, and advocates for a police investigation to clear her name.

Labeling the complaint as politically motivated, Sreelekha highlights her career-long focus on women's rights and challenges the legitimacy of the accusation. She calls for a detailed probe by law enforcement to vindicate her position, ensuring justice prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

Tremors Trigger Panic in Kolkata: Earthquake Ripples Across City

 India
2
Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

Greens Surge Ahead: A New Political Landscape Challenges Labour

 Global
3
Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

Judicial Integrity vs. Politically Charged Incarceration: The Kejriwal Case

 India
4
Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

Tragic Dispute Over WhatsApp Image Ends in Fatal Stabbing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026