Kerala Government Challenges Acquittal in High-Profile Assault Case

The Kerala government has approached the High Court to appeal against the acquittal of popular Malayalam actor Dileep in the high-profile 2017 sexual assault case involving an actress. The move comes as the state seeks to overturn the trial court's decision, which also cleared three other accused individuals.

In an effort to ensure justice, the government is not only challenging the acquittals but also requesting an enhancement of the sentences for the six convicted individuals, who were each handed 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. This group includes Sunil, known as Pulsar Suni, and five other accused.

The appeal is expected to be heard next week, according to a state government attorney. This legal development continues to draw significant public attention to the high-stakes legal proceedings surrounding the case in Kerala's film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)