dtic Backs Probe into Sanitary Pad Safety Concerns

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) has thrown its full support behind a fast-tracked investigation by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) into nine suppliers of sanitary pads and panty liners, following alarming findings that some products may contain harmful chemicals.

The move comes after a University of the Free State study detected the presence of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in certain menstrual hygiene products — substances linked to serious health risks including hormonal imbalances, infertility, endometriosis and certain cancers.

Consumer Safety Under Scrutiny

In a statement, the dtic stressed that menstrual hygiene products are essential health items used by millions of women and girls each month and must meet the highest safety standards.

“These products aim to protect women during their menstrual cycle. Therefore, the NCC should prioritise consumer safety carefully,” the department said.

Endocrine-disrupting chemicals are compounds that can interfere with the body’s hormonal system, potentially causing long-term reproductive and developmental effects. Globally, regulators have tightened oversight on consumer products containing such chemicals, particularly where prolonged skin contact is involved.

NCC Expands Testing and Data Collection

Trade, Industry and Competition Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi confirmed that the NCC is working with other regulators and authorities within the dtic portfolio to gather additional data and conduct further testing.

“We fully support this investigation, as it will help the NCC decide on the next steps. We encourage consumers to remain patient during the investigation and testing of these products. The dtic is committed to protecting consumers, especially the most vulnerable,” Godlimpi said.

The investigation is expected to determine whether affected products violate consumer protection standards and whether enforcement measures — including possible recalls, compliance notices or regulatory reforms — are warranted.

A Broader Public Health Concern

Menstrual hygiene products are widely used by school learners, low-income households and women participating in government-supported sanitary dignity programmes. Any safety risk therefore carries significant public health implications.

Consumer rights groups have long advocated for greater transparency in the composition and labelling of menstrual products, noting that unlike food and pharmaceuticals, disclosure requirements are often less stringent.

The dtic’s backing of the NCC’s swift response signals a precautionary approach, prioritising evidence-based assessment before regulatory action is taken.

What Consumers Can Expect

Authorities have urged consumers not to panic while the scientific testing process is underway. The NCC is expected to release findings once laboratory analysis and data verification are complete.

Should the investigation confirm harmful levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, regulatory interventions could include:

Mandatory product recalls

Enhanced labelling requirements

Stricter manufacturing standards

Import compliance checks

Expanded product safety monitoring

The dtic reiterated its commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring that products marketed for health and hygiene do not pose unintended risks.

The outcome of the investigation could also prompt broader reforms in the regulation of personal care and hygiene products in South Africa.