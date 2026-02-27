Centre, States Review Labour Codes Rollout at EPFO Meet

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Friday commenced its fifth two-day Regional Conference with States and Union Territories on the implementation of the four Labour Codes, marking a renewed push for coordinated Centre–State action on labour reforms.

The conference, held at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) Headquarters in New Delhi, was inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Representatives from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Uttarakhand and Delhi participated, alongside senior officials from EPFO, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and VV Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI).

Labour Codes Aligned with Global Standards

In his keynote address, Dr. Mandaviya emphasised that labour reforms in India are rooted in cooperative federalism.

“In India’s federal framework, the Centre and States are equal partners and must work together in advancing labour reforms,” he said.

The four Labour Codes — enacted in 2019 and 2020 and brought into effect on 21 November 2025 — aim to modernise India’s labour ecosystem in line with global benchmarks and International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards.

The Minister said the reforms have received positive feedback from both workers and industry, and have drawn recognition from international bodies such as the ILO and the International Social Security Association (ISSA). He added that global publications including The Economist and The Financial Times have acknowledged the Codes’ efforts to strengthen worker security while building a modern, safer workforce.

Focus on Implementation and IT Readiness

Highlighting the Regional Conference as a platform for convergence and best-practice sharing, Dr. Mandaviya urged States to seek support from the Centre, particularly in building robust IT infrastructure to support seamless implementation.

He called on States to contribute inputs to further strengthen the e-Shram portal to optimise delivery of benefits to unorganised workers.

The Minister also stressed coordinated functioning between the Central Labour Commissioners structure and state labour departments, especially in the rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Yojana (PMVBY), aimed at empowering both small enterprises and employees.

North-East Seen as Growth Engine

Dr. Mandaviya underlined the industrial and employment potential of the North-Eastern States, linking labour reforms to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Act East” vision.

He expressed confidence that the deliberations would deepen Centre–State collaboration and reinforce the Government’s twin objectives of inclusive growth and ease of doing business.

Balanced Approach: Welfare and Compliance

In her remarks, Labour Secretary Ms. Vandana Gurnani described 21 November 2025 — the date the Codes came into effect — as a historic milestone in India’s labour reform journey.

She reiterated that the Codes seek to strike a balance between enhancing worker welfare and reducing compliance burdens on businesses.

Key provisions highlighted include:

Universalisation of minimum wages

Universal social security coverage

Mandatory issuance of appointment letters

Annual health check-ups for workers

Greater flexibility and predictability for industry

Ms. Gurnani urged States to expedite the finalisation of Rules under the Codes, noting that previous regional conferences had yielded productive outcomes.

Compliance Handbook and Digital Governance

The Secretary informed delegates that a comprehensive Compliance Handbook has been released, providing simplified guidance on regulatory requirements alongside detailed FAQs for stakeholders.

She emphasised that a robust IT system is being developed at the Central level and will be offered to States to ensure transparent, technology-driven governance.

The conference also focused on:

Reviewing progress in drafting and notifying Rules

Identifying gaps and divergences in implementation

Establishing Boards, Funds and institutional mechanisms under the Codes

Aligning schemes under the four Codes

Strengthening digital platforms for delivery and compliance

Capacity building of field-level officials

Ms. Gurnani concluded by urging States to engage in the discussions in a spirit of mutual learning and called on governments to lead by example as model employers, particularly in relation to contract workers.

A Critical Phase of Labour Reform

As India transitions to a unified labour law framework, the conference underscores the importance of synchronised implementation across jurisdictions.

With the Codes now in force, attention has shifted from legislation to execution — requiring digital readiness, institutional coordination and sustained awareness-building among workers and employers.

Officials described the two-day deliberations as a crucial step in ensuring that the Labour Codes translate into improved worker protection, simplified compliance and stronger industrial growth across the country.